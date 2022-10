SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular German grocery chain is getting ready to open its second Sioux City location.

Lakeport Commons will soon be home to an Aldi grocery store with opening day set for October 28. The store is one of three new businesses moving into the former Gordman’s location. Ross Dress for Less opened its first Sioux City location on October 8.

There’s still an empty retail space in between the two new stores.