Seasons Center hosting suicide prevention trainings in Siouxland communities

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Season Center for Behavioral Health will host four suicide prevention trainings in Sioux City and other surrounding Siouxland communities during Suicide Prevention Week.

According to a release, the Season Center will hold trainings in Sioux City, Sibley, Spencer, and Emmetsburg. The training is free and will go over a two-hour suicide prevention course: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR).

QPR outlines three simple steps anyone and trains people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

Trainings will occur as follows:

Thursday, September 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City

Thursday, September 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lantern Coffeehouse and Roastery in Sibley in partnership with the Lantern Coffeehouse and Roastery and Bailey’s Lodge

Friday, September 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Hope Church in Spencer

Friday, September 10, from 1-3 p.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg in partnership with the Palo Alto County Zero Suicide Coalition.

Online registration for the Sunnybrook Church/Sioux City training here.



Online registration for the Lantern/Sibley training is available here.



Online registration for the Hope Church/Spencer training is available here.



Online registration for the Emmetsburg training is available here.