Seasons Center for Behavioral Health to give away food baskets to residents in need

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health will be giving away 250 holiday food baskets to residents in need in four Siouxland counties.

The baskets will include traditional holiday classics such as canned vegetables, gravy, instant potatoes, and stuffing, and a $20 gift card for fresh meat and produce at a local grocery store.

Each of the baskets will also have kid-friendly foods like bread, fruit snacks, granola bars, mac & cheese, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, and soup.

The holiday food baskets are funded by the Northwest Iowa Care Connections and County Social Services Mental Health & Disability Services Regions through CARES funding.

“We are grateful for the funding from the Northwest Iowa Care Connections and County Social Services Mental Health & Disability Services Regions. We are thrilled to have the ability to provide food to the residents of Clay, Emmet, Palo Alto, and Osceola counties! We know this year has been difficult for many. We want to ensure that the families in our community are able to have enjoyable holiday meals, as well as extra food for their children who will be home from school this month,” said Kim Scorza, CEO/President of Seasons Center.

Siouxlanders can come and pick up the baskets at the following four Siouxland counties:

Clay County: Seasons Center’s main office in Spencer, 201 E 11th Street, on December 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Emmet County: Grandview Baptist Church in Estherville, 3705 170th Street, on December 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Osceola County: Seasons Center said they’re working internally with staff to identify families that are most in need of the food baskets and will be delivering directly.

Palo Alto County: Seasons Center in Emmetsburg, 918 Broadway Street, on December 7 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The staff at Seasons Center will be masked and properly be social distancing for your safety and theirs.