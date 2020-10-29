Seasonal depression, pandemic stresses out Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the seasons start to change and temperatures begin to fall, the number of seasonal depression cases begin to rise.

On top of that, there is still the stresses brought on by the pandemic.

“I always hate when the fall comes, because I know when the weather starts getting colder. I know what’s going to happen,” Mikella Coons said.

As the seasons change, so do her emotions.

“I’m going to get sad all the time. And it’s hard to get myself out of those funks and because when it gets cold outside, I don’t want to go outside and then I’m isolated all by myself, all of the time, and that’s not good, because then I get all in my own head and the thoughts that come into my head, that are telling me bad things take over,” Coons said.

For people like Coons, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, makes the holiday season difficult.

“I get that it’s supposed to be a cheerful time, but I, I don’t get it,” Coons said.

The pandemic has only made it harder.

“It was rough. I felt like I was by myself a lot. It was really scary at first because I have asthma, so I was told I was at a higher risk of catching the virus, so I feared a lot. So I was by myself a lot. There was one day where I was so bored and lonely, I was pacing back and forth my entire apartment. For 30 minutes, I didn’t know what else I could do,” Coons said.

Mental health therapist Rhonda Brown said reaching out for help is the best way to deal with seasonal depression.

“Just getting out and being with people or calling them up and talking to them or calling upon your support system whether its friends, family, people you work with. Just calling upon them, helping you get out more. I know people don’t like getting out in the winter, but just getting out of the house really helps,” Brown said.

But for Coons, it’s not that easy. She said she hopes people will have a little more compassion this holiday season.

“I have a little bit of a hope that people can tell that I was crying and ask me what’s going on and allow me to just completely break down and help me get out of that funk. There’s time where I feel like I’m screaming for help and nobody is hearing me,” Coons added.

Brown said working out, eating healthy, and finding one positive thing to look forward to each day can make dealing with seasonal depression easier.

