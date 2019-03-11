Sears closes its doors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - After almost a centry of business in Sioux City, Sunday the department store, Sears has closed its doors for good.

Located at the Southern Hills Mall, Sears is the second anchor store to close after Younkers shut down last fall.

Sioux City is one of 80 Sears and K-mart stores closing across the country.

The sears in Sioux City was the last of its kind in iowa..