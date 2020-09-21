Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle, High Schools moving to hybrid learning

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Students of Sergeant Bluff-Luton will be moving to hybrid learning later this week due to positive COVID-19 cases and students having to quarantine.

School Superintendant Dr. Rod Earleywine said in a letter to parents that the school board voted to make the move for the middle and high school starting Thursday. They will continue with the hybrid learning until October 9.

The school board will meet on October 6 to decide whether to continue or move back to face to face instruction.

As part of the hybrid learning plan, students in households with the last name beginning with A-K will be in school Mondays and Thursdays, while other students will be in school Tuesdays and

Fridays. Some students may be asked to attend on the other days to balance class rosters.

The school will make grab-n-go meal available to students not in school .

Some students may need to attend more days based on needs, and the school will contact the parents.

On Wednesdays, the school will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. for students who have scheduled appointments. Students can also get grab-n-go breakfasts and lunches.

Staff will also be available Wednesdays for online meetings with parents and students, support remote or online learners, and participate in professional learning activities.

Health officials with the Siouxland District Health Department said that the county “continues to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently.” To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they add that it is important that everyone do their part.