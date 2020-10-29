Search underway for inmate out of Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for help to find a missing minimum-security inmate.

Inmate Taksim Neziroski, 68, was reported missing from his community service jobsite on the Human Services Center campus in Yankton around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

A news release from the DOC says he could be in a blue-grey 2002 Buick LeSabre with the license number 7A5664, which was reported missing from the HSC campus.

Neziroski is a white man, 5’6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Neziroski is serving time for grand theft and burglary for crimes committed in Codington and Lawrence Counties.

If you see Neziroski, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

