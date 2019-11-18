Search suspended for missing University of Iowa student from Sioux City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The University of Iowa student from Sioux City is still missing.

According to the press release, at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, the University of Iowa Police Department asked for help from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to find David Le, 19, of Sioux City, who has allegedly jumped into the Iowa River.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found his personal belongings on the Iowa Avenue Bridge and he has been reported absent from his classes. Police also said that Le is being considered as a missing person, at this time.

The release stated that multiple agencies have been out searching the Iowa River near the bridge with the use of dragging, divers and cadaver dogs.

The search efforts have been suspended and Le is still missing, according to police.