SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a Lytton, Iowa man is about to enter its second month.

54-year old Mark Riesberg was reported missing Nov. 1 from nearby Calhoun County. Family members say his car is also missing.

Anyone with information regarding Reisberg should call the non-emergency number at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 712-297-7583.