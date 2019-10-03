Seabord Triumph Foods responds to allegations of mistreatment and labor violations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods has denied allegations of mistreatment and labor violations.

In a Thursday statement, Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) said that employee welfare is important to them. The company said that when they became aware of the allegations they started their own investigation. They added that they are “fully committed to complying with all labor laws and regulations.”

The Federated States of Micronesia Embassy requested the U.S. State Departments’ assistance in investigating STF after Micronesian citizens raised the following allegations.

Work performed doesn’t match the employment contracts

Employers have physically and emotionally harassed employees

Seaboard Triumph seized employee passports and withheld them as a way to threaten or punish workers

Seabord Triumph refuses to provide copies of their contracts

STF said that the recruitment program for Micronesian citizens includes the following

Housing, meals, and transportation offered immediately upon arrival to the United States.

STF assistance in identifying transitional and long-term housing options.

$100 gift card issued immediately upon arrival to use for incidentals.

Starting wages at $15.95, consistent with our labor relations agreement.

Benefits including health, vision, and dental insurance, vacation and floating holidays, and 401k after 90 days of employment.

They go on said that recruited employees volunteer to travel to the U.S. to work. They further layout the process, saying the employees are given a temporary Tax Identification Number, which ensures they are paid properly through IRS guidelines until they receive their permanent social security card. STF adds that they have the same rights as other employees regarding absences and attendance rights.

STF said that while they are still investigating the allegations, “many of the allegations being presented are untrue.” They specifically state that they do possess any employees’ passports.

The company also said they have also reviewed the paperwork of the employees to make sure that their job assignments and compensation are correct, and copies oth the paperwork are available to the employees. The company adds that harassment there is prohibited and that they investigate any complaints of harassment.

STF said that they are continuing to investigate the claims and will work to demonstrate to the FSM Embassy that they are compliant with all labor laws and regulations.

Read Seaboard Triumph Foods’ full statement below: