Seaboard Triumph Foods release a statement after abuse allegations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods is responding to the allegations of misconduct made by workers from the Federated States of Micronesia.

That statement comes after workers reported a number of labor violations, including human trafficking and harassment to their U.S. Embassy in late September the Embassy, requested an official investigation by the U.S. State Department.

Seaboard released a statement on Thursday that said they are working with the Micronesian staff, the Human Rights Commission and the Local United Food and Commercial Workers Union to help address the situation.

Seaboard said,

“All complaints will be investigated promptly and, if the investigation confirms conduct contrary to this policy has occurred, seaboard triumph foods will take immediate appropriate and corrective action.” Seaboard Triump Foods

Seaboard also says they do their best to help people from Micronesia make a smooth transition to the Sioux City area.

The company states that they provide housing, meals and transportation right when the Micronesians arrive in the U.S. for employment. They also provide over one hundred dollars worth of gift cards to help with outside expenses. Employees receive health, dental, insurance, vacation, holidays, 401k benefits after 90 days of employment.

Below is the full press release from Seaboard Triumph Foods.