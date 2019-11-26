Seaboard Triumph Foods partners with Sioux City Community School District to make Blessing Bags

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) made Blessing Bags for 60 children who are homeless, poverty-stricken, or facing true hardship with the help of the Sioux City Community School District.

The Blessing Bags provide the children and their families with essential supplies and holiday gifts that they may not have been able to purchase on their own.

“The concept of the Blessing Bags was created to help students right here in our community who may be facing extreme hardship including homelessness or death of a parent, some at a very young age, by providing essential supplies and support,” says Frank Papenberg, Vice President of Seaboard Triumph Foods.

The Blessing Bags contains a personalized gift for the holidays and a drawstring bag filled with a fleece blanket, hand and foot warmers, journal with markers, hygiene kit, a water bottle filled with snacks, flashlight, additional treats, and pencils.

Each public elementary, middle, and high school in Sioux City was given the opportunity to nominate two student families.

The anonymous nominations were submitted to the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and included a gift wish from each member of the family.

All submitted nominations were accepted by STF, and the Blessing Bags were made for every child in that family.

“As a past educator myself, I know first-hand how much the Blessing Bags will mean to these kids and their families, and I’m thrilled to help lead the Blessing Bag project,” says Laurie Kuchera, executive administrative assistant for Seaboard Triumph Foods. “It’s true when they say we rise as a community by lifting others.”

Area student leaders helped make the 60 Blessing Bags with Seaboard Triumph Foods staff.

The distribution of the Blessing Bags will take place in the first part of December before Christmas break.

“We are extremely thankful for the partnership with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and the support from the Sioux City Community School District in helping make the Blessing Bags concept a reality,” says Tori O’Connell, communication specialist for Seaboard Triumph Foods.





















