Seaboard Triumph Foods increases starting wage to $20 per hour amid labor shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Seaboard Triumph Foods announced they will increase their starting wage, with current employees to receive a pay increase as labor shortages continue in Sioux City.

According to a release from STF, new hires will start out at $20 per hour, and current production employees will receive a pay increase to a range of $20 to $22.25, in addition to the recent increase to a $1 per hour shift differential.

The raises come as the labor shortages across the country have been hitting home in Sioux City and began just one day after the plant celebrated its fourth year of operations.

“This is a great thing for the employees,” said the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) local 222 President, Mark Nemitz.

SBT said the increased wages comes as a 27.8% increase in starting wages compared to when the plant first began operations in September of 2017.