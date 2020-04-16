Seaboard Triumph Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City has reported that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive has not reported to work since being tested.

Seaboard Triumph foods said their main concern has been and will continue to be, the well-being of their employees.

As of Thursday, Seaboard Triumph Foods has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Seaboard Triumph Foods is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating they have robust sanitization and sterilization protocols.

They have also implemented preventive measures and resources in place at the plant for their team to address the current situation in accordance with the highest health standards. Those protocols include:

– taking the temperature of employees before entering the plant. Regular monitoring – the onsite health services office monitors anyone with flu-like symptoms and determines if there needs to be additional steps taken to care for that person. Seaboard Triumph Foods says they continue to ask employees who don’t feel well to be assessed by health services or web-based medical services and to stay home and self isolate.

Face coverings – employees are required to wear a face-covering at all times while in the plant.

Social distancing – Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms they have implemented physical social distancing protocols where practical throughout the operational and employee common areas of the plant. They have also installed new protective systems like plexiglass dividers on cafeteria tables and extra seating areas to help their employees maintain physical social distancing guidelines in the break areas.

Disinfect and clean workspaces – they have increased janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant. This includes offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces. In addition, they have also begun routine usage of antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices.

Any employee who tests positive will be provided support through Seaboard Triumph Foods’ COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits program, which includes two weeks of normal wages.