SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Trump Foods, with the help of determined volunteers, donated thousands of pounds of pork to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry and will be delivering the final load next week.

According to a release from Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF), palettes were stacked with ribs, pork roasts, and half loins ready for donation. Volunteers committed to the delivery of the donations, even in below-zero temperatures. Volunteers helped to make it possible for STF to donate over 33,000 pounds of meat to the community.

“Our STF in Siouxland initiative is focused on giving back and helping our community and the world,” said Vice President of Human Resources at STF Deanna Wiedner, “We strive to think globally and act locally.”

Volunteers and staff use the donated goods to cook three meals a day for residents of the shelter and anyone facing food insecurity.

“We at the Gospel Mission are very blessed by the generosity of Seaboard Triumph Foods and are glad to have a partnership with them,” said Assistant Executive Director of the Gospel Mission Nate Gates, “By them donating all this meat it helps us serve our community as well as helping us accomplish one of our missions which is to ‘feed the hungry,’”

Additional information and ways to donate are available at the Gospel Mission website.