Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms second employee tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods has confirmed that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said that the total number of employees with the virus is two.

For the full statement from Seaboard Triumph Foods, read below.

They have not reported to work since being tested, and as soon as we found out, we identified where they were assigned and worked with the Siouxland District Health to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who tested positive. From Seaboard Triumph Foods