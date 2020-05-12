Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms 59 cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods has reported a total of 59 employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Sioux City plant as of Monday.
The company said that seven of them have recovered and were released by their doctor or local health department and cleared by their Human Resources to come back to work.
They also mention that there were 108 employees that tested negative for the virus.
As soon as we find out about an employee testing positive for COVID-19, we identify where they are assigned to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who test positive. Employees who are being tested are not allowed to return to work until they have been cleared by Human Resources.
Employees with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are provided support through our COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits programs, which includes two weeks of normal wages. All employees continue to be encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Recognizing the important role in ensuring we continue to supply food to America in this time of crisis, we will continue to do everything we can to protect the health of our employees as we complete this important mission.From Seaboard Triumph Foods