Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms 34 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) has confirmed a total of 34 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sioux City plant.

The company said that two of them have recovered and were released by their doctor or local health department and cleared by Human Resources to come back to work.

In an official release, STF mentions that “as soon as we find out about an employee testing positive for COVID-19, we identify where they are assigned to immediately notify anyone who may have been in contact with those who test positive.”

Officials said employees who are being tested are not allowed to return to work until they’ve been cleared by Human Resources.

Those with a confirmed case of the virus are provided support through the company’s COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits programs that include two weeks of normal wages.

STF also mentions that employees who are considered high-risk are encouraged to apply for a leave of absentee from May 4 through May 31 through their short-term Special Pandemic Peak Pay program.

All of their employees will continue to be encouraged to stay at home, if they feel sick.

The company said they “recognized the important role in ensuring we continue to supply food in America in this time of crisis, we will continue to do everything we can to protect the health of our employees and we complete this important mission.”

STF mentions as part of their normal operations, they have a strong anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols in place under the FDA and USDA oversight.

Officials said they’re following CDC recommendations and have also implemented preventive measures and resources to help their team continue plant operations while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the health measures that STF has put in place to help fight the spread of the coronavirus includes: