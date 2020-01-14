Closings
Seaboard Triumph Foods cleared of mistreatment accusations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – State officials have cleared a Sioux City pork plant of accusations of mistreatment.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority restoring fiscal incentives to Seaboard Triumph Foods after holding the remaining $16.5 million during its investigation.

State officials finished their investigation last month. A spokesperson said they did not receive any credible evidence.

The Federated States of Micronesia requested an investigation into the pork plant after dozens of complaints of abuse from its citizens.

