SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seaboard Triumph Foods has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 among its Sioux City employees.

In a Wednesday statement, the company confirmed 121 employees were currently positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

The company said 55 employees who have recovered from the virus and were released back to work by their doctors or health department.

The Sioux City facility employs more than 2,400 people.

The first COVID-19 case at the plant was reported on April 16.