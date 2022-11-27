SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — Members of the South Dakota State University marching band are finally waking up in their own beds this morning following an eventful week in New York City.

Members of the “Pride of the Dakotas” flew into Sioux Falls Friday, greeted with applause in the terminal, one day after their first-ever performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“And we’re just watching the floats go by and we got to see Jimmy Fallon, we got to see Big Time Rush, we got to see Miss America and it was just so cool,” said Molly Crawford with the SDSU Marching Band, “And then it’s like we hear them say go and we have to run onto the street out of this little opening and it’s go time!”

The students say they really didn’t have time to develop a serious case of performance jitters because everything unfolded so quickly. They were also impressed by the large crowds in New York that turned out for the parade.