SDHD to open appointments for March 2 vaccination clinic for individuals 65 years or older

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at the Tyson Events Center. This clinic will be open only to Woodbury County residents that are 65 years of age or older.

This clinic is by appointment only, and appointments will become available for the

public to register at 3:00 p.m. on February 25.



These appointments are only open to people that are age 65 or older, and proof of age will be required at the appointment.



Online registration can be accessed at the Siouxland District Health Department website beginning at 3:00 p.m. on February 25.



For individuals age 65 and older that do not have the ability to make the appointment online, SDHD will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3:00 p.m. on February 25. This line is reserved for those 65 and older who are unable to use the online appointment scheduling, and we ask that those who are able to use the online option to do so in order to keep the phone lines open for those that truly need them.

Appointments will not be taken at this number before that time.



There will be fewer online appointments available due to a smaller amount of vaccine available for that clinic, and a larger number of the appointments being allocated to local medical providers to assist their highest-risk patients in making an appointment. Additional appointments are set aside for use through our phone bank at SDHD.



SDHD anticipates that these appointments will fill up quickly, and appreciate everyone’s patience as they work through the process.



An additional vaccination clinic is planned for the week of March 8th, and that clinic will focus on

individuals included in Phase 1B, Tier 1 that have not yet had the opportunity to sign up. SDHD will notify the public when appointments are available for that date.



For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Siouxland District Health website.