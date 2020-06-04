SDHD retroactively reports COVID-19 tests results, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have retroactively confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County since Tuesday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,836 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,955 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 88 new recoveries were tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 228 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 157 patients who have been discharged.

Courtesy, SDHD

Test Reporting

SDHD has reported that due to an apparent technical issue with the State of Iowa disease reporting database, SDHD did not receive accurate reporting data for June 2 which was included in the update on June 3.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has made some corrections, and today SDHD has provided a revised update for those tests and cases that better reflect the data that is now in the system.

SDHD announced on May 19 that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them through midnight the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.

