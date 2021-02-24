SDHD holds vaccination clinic at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Yet another vaccine clinic for Woodbury County residents was held Wednesday.

Siouxland District Health once again hosted a vaccination clinic in the Tyson Events Center, with appointments filling up quickly.

The clinic was open to those in Phase 1B Tier 1, including individuals 65 years and older, as well as first responders, teachers, and childcare workers. Healthcare workers from Phase 1A continue to be vaccinated as well.

Registration for the next vaccine clinic opens Thursday at 3 p.m. You can reserve a spot on the SDHD website or call at 712-234-3922.