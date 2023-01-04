SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and a local organization is encouraging Siouxlanders to test their homes.

The Siouxland District Health Department promotes January as Radon Action Month and they also sell test kits.

Radon is a natural occurring gas that comes from the breakdown of Uranium in soil. This odorless gas can get into a home and the only way to identify it is to test for it.

Health officials said once someone acquires the test kit, where they hang it is important.

“You want to hang them in the lowest level of your home because that’s where the main risk of radon could potentially be is the lowest level of the home and typically what I tell people to do is you want to hang it in in an area where it’s at breathing level,” said Alicia Sanders with the Siouxland district Health Department.

Siouxlanders are encouraged to hang the test kit for up to seven days and then mail it to the address listed the kit to receive their results.