(KCAU) - The commissioning of the USS South Dakota is set for February 2 in Groton, Connecticut and a new sweepstakes will send one South Dakota veteran and a guest to be a part of the momentous occasion.

"Airfare, hotel, rental car, and all the tickets necessary for the ceremony itself," said Carrie Biondi, a Commissioning Committee Member.

"It's just a great opportunity from a veteran's standpoint to be able to see what is out protecting our nation," said Rick Tupper, a Veteran & Commissioning Committee Member.

All entries must be in before 8:00 a.m. on January 11, the winner be announced that day.

