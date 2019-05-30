SD Girls State teaches high school girls how to be leaders

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – More than 300 soon-to-be high school seniors are dedicating the week to learning about government and leadership. The event is titled Girls State, and it’s a tradition that has been around for more than 73 years in South Dakota thanks to the American Legion Auxiliary.

“So we don’t call them the future leaders, we just call them the young leaders of tomorrow because they are already leaders in their own communities and schools,” said Cheryl Hovorka, the director of South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary.

There were 366 girls that attended Girl State and only eight girls from each South Dakota High School were chosen to take part in the six-day event.

“Girls State is a wonderful opportunity for young women in South Dakota to get together to learn how to be advocates for themselves and their communities, weigh in on policy and step up and be the leaders that we need in our state going into the future,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Girls State is celebrating an 18-year tradition at the University of South Dakota. Girls are able to listen to motivational speakers, network with others and above all, learn more about their future aspirations and careers in public service.

“You meet so many people. It’s also such a great experience getting to hear from people that you look up to and aspire because you kinda set them at a different level you actually get to see them and hear them talk about what they do and how they are passionate about it,” said Caleigh Sanchez, a Girls State participant.

Government officials like Gov. Noem and U.S. Senator John Thune paid a visit to the young women on Thursday. Their message was intended to empower the young girls to make a difference through leadership.

“There are so many things that women contribute and perspectives that they can bring that often times can be missing in our elected politics today and our government. And so whether it’s the arena of government politics, or whether it’s civic or church whatever it is, we need people to step up and be involved,” said Sen. Thune, (R-South Dakota).

Everyday issues like immigration, healthcare, and farm recovery were part of group discussion between the students and government officials. This year’s Girls State wraps up Friday in Vermillion.