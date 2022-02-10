SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Critical Race Theory has been a hot-button political issue over the last few years, and its elimination from curriculum has been a top priority for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

House Bill 1012 was almost completely rewritten by South Dakota’s House Committee Wednesday, but after approving the amendment along party lines 13-2, the bill now states: “The inherently divisive concepts underlying critical race theory are contrary to our values” and “should not be promoted” at any of the state’s higher education institutions.

Governor Noem’s original intent was to ban the practices from all K-12 public school districts. A USD political science professor, Dr. Timothy Schorn, said the new version leaves him and other colleagues perplexed.

“The bill as it stands now is somewhat confusing and maybe a bit ambiguous about what it wants to accomplish,” said Dr. Schorn.

Part of Bill 1012 said nothing in the act will affect the “content or conduct of any course” but Governor Noem explained what won’t be allowed in schools if the bill is passed.

“It has to do with guidelines that will be followed for curriculum that will say curriculum that goes into classrooms will not have racism taught or divisive policies that say one person is better than another based on their race, sex, or color,” said Noem.

Schorn talked about the challenges history teachers could face if tasked with teaching about naturally-emotional events, like Wounded Knee and the institution of slavery, without causing any individuals to feel “anguish” or “guilt”, both parts of the bill’s “divisive concepts” definition.

“I think if we try to remove that, then it also means we remove any notion of accountability or addressing not only past problems but continuing problems as well,” said Dr. Schorn.

Noem said earlier today that events like Wounded Knee should “absolutely” remain a part of schools’ curriculum, even though it might cause individuals discomfort.

“In fact I’ve been working with that tribe for years to try to get a true memorial built there that attracts people from around the world to come to Wounded Knee and learn about the terrible things that happened there,” said Noem.

Schorn does reiterate that once House Bill 1012 reaches the floor, it can once again be reworked and amended by legislators back to its original intent.