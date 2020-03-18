SD Catholic Dioceses suspend all Masses due to COVID-19

S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Catholic Dioceses of Rapid City and Sioux Falls announced Wednesday all Masses will be suspended until further notice due to recommendations that gatherings not exceed ten people to curb the spread to COVID-19.

The suspension applies to all daily and Sunday Masses prayed in parishes effective March 18 through April 5- 12.

“This decision is one of the most exceptional pastoral decisions we have faced and its impact on the Catholic faithful of South Dakota weighs heavily on our hearts,” the Catholic Dioceses said.

The dioceses said no decision has been made on Holy Week liturgies at this time. The dioceses said methods for livestreaming liturgies are already in place.