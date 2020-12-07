Screening America holds event to check the hearts of Siouxland youth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sudden cardiac arrest is the number one killer of student athletes and the second highest killer of children.

It is something that can prevented with early detection. Screening America held an event over at the Mariott in Sioux City to do just that.

The screening takes about 20 minutes and goes a long way in ensuring the health of your child’s heart.

“95 percent of the kids that suffer a cardiac arrest, they don’t survive, only 5 percent survive. We find abnormalities all the time so it’s really a life-changing thing when we do find an abnormality, that can be taken care of,” said Diane Wade, a cardiac ultrasound tech.

Screening America plans to host another event on December 21 for anyone that missed out.