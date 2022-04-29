SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center to celebrate the center’s newest exhibit.

The new exhibit is called Scraposaurs, which features scrap metal dinosaurs created by sculptor Dale Lewis.

He said he obtained the materials from junkyards as well as family and friends.

Lewis began making the sculptures back in 2010 but he said he had doubts about the idea when he first started.

“I was kind of nervous about ending up with something that nobody liked and I thought oh worst case, I’m building this stuff out of scrap, that was kind of my plan, so worst case, I just end up with a bigger piece of scrap,” said Lewis.

The exhibit opens to the public Saturday and it will be a year-long feature at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.