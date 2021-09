SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is warning people of another phone scam based on reports from the community.

SCPD posted on Facebook of people receiving calls from the City of Sioux City claiming their water bill is late. The call goes on to say if it’s not paid, the city will shut their water off.

The city will not call people after hours and will send two written notices of a late payment along a water bill.