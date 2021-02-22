SCPD: Violent crime up 26%, total crimes down 10%

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) released data over a five-year period of crime in Sioux City.

Comparing 2019 to 2020; violent crime for 2020 went up 26%, with overall property crimes down by 15%. The SCPD said factors such as economic conditions, age and demographics of the population, geography and climate, population density, citizen education, and cultural factors provide variables that more significantly affect crime.

The chart below shows the crime in Sioux City from 2016 to 2020.