SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is preparing for the Cover the Cruiser event.

A squad car from the police department will be sitting outside of Texas Roadhouse on May 16. For a $5 donation, people can sign a sticker and place it on the car. The goal is to cover the entire vehicle with those stickers while helping Special Olympics Iowa. Texas Roadhouse is also donating 10 percent of all meal costs to Special Olympics Iowa.