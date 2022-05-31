SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In recent days, accidents involving UTVs have taken the lives of an 8th-grader and a 19-year-old in Sioux City.

Local law enforcement wants residents to keep safety in mind while riding.

“Everything we do should start with safety and just look at what we can do to make sure that we’re going to be safe while on them and then maximize our safety around roadways and stuff. Especially since a lot of drivers probably are not paying attention to potential cross-traffic from ATVs or off-road vehicles and such,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

A report from the Iowa State Patrol said no seat belts were used during the deadly UTV crash in Plymouth County this week.

“It doesn’t even hurt maybe to sign up for a course in driving those ATVs safely. You know, just like cars and everything else, we drive that has the potential for, you know, serious injury, it’s a good idea to maybe learn a few tips and how to do it safely,” said McClure.

Operating an ATV on a highway violates Iowa code and can bring a $132.50 citation. Their use on public roads in South Dakota and Nebraska is also not permitted.