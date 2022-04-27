SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A pursuit through Woodbury and Plymouth Counties ended in a crash resulting in one suspect hospitalized and the other arrested.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Singing Hills Blvd at a car dealership around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Before officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene in a box truck rented from another state and a pickup truck that they stole from the dealership, according to the release.

A short time later, deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office located the fleeing vehicles traveling on Highway 75 and a pursuit ensued.

The fleeing vehicles entered Plymouth County and continued their attempt to elude officers. During the pursuit, the box truck was abandoned and both suspects continued to elude officers.

The pursuit finally ended in Le Mars when the stolen truck struck another vehicle in traffic.

The driver of the stolen truck was taken to MercyOne in Sioux City where he is being treated for serious injuries and the passenger identified as Amy L. Cruz, 35, of Colorado, who had a warrant out of Colorado was arrested and currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department are investigating the burglary and additional crimes the two may have committed.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver is not identified at this time.

The Iowa State Patrol, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office are responsible for the apprehension of these subjects and are assisting in the investigation.