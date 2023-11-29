SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect of a robbery that happened at a local convenience store.

According to SCPD, the robbery happened early Wednesday morning at the Sarg’s Mini Mart on Glenn Avenue. Officials were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said that they learned that a male suspect had come into the store and gave the clerk a note that demanded cash from the register. Officials say that the suspect took two cartons of cigarettes and left when other customers entered the store.

The suspect was described to police as a short Hispanic male who was wearing a black coat with a red hood and a red face mask. The suspect left the store on foot and headed in the northwestern direction.

No cash was taken from the cash register.

The investigation is still on going and anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-379-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.