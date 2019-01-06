SCPD searching for 2 suspects in overnight stabbing investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Shortly before 1 a.m. Sioux City Police were called to a stabbing at 1 a.m. Saturday morning at 1808 Business Hwy 75 North.

Officials say a male victim was involved in an altercation with a suspect when a second suspect stabbed the victim in his side.

The victim was then taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for two persons of interest in connection with the case.

One is 20-year-old Ethan S. Hewitt of Sioux City and the other is 41-year-old Kori S. Hewitt of Sioux City.

Police say the vehicle involved is a Gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, with an Iowa plate CLA326.

If you have any information on the case, contact the Sioux City Police at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-TIPS.

