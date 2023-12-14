SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police told KCAU 9 that two vehicles were stolen in the Morningside area, a third one was stolen downtown, and a fourth was stolen in the Leeds area.

According to the police, each of these vehicles was left unattended and running as a way to warm them up.

Officer Valerie Rose said that thieves are always looking for an opportunity, and leaving a car running and open leaves the door wide open for something bad to happen.

“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity,” she said, “and you just created a great wide open opportunity for those would-be criminals, those ‘Grinches’ out there this time of year that want to steal your vehicle because it only takes a matter of seconds for someone to get into a warm vehicle that’s running and take off with it.”

Rose also said that as of Dec. 14, the department has received 253 reports of vehicles being stolen in Sioux City this year. This is down about 30 calls from a year ago.