SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police officers in Sioux City responded to a reported shooting near Riverside and the city’s west side on Monday.

Officials with the Sioux City Police Department said at 12:54, shots were fired at the corner of Riverside and W 19th, alleging that a white man got out of a black SUV and fired multiple shots at another vehicle.

No injuries have been reported yet. Police are utilizing video footage of the incident from nearby businesses to investigate.

Police described the shooting as reckless and said acts like these are uncommon in this part of town.