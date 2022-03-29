SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday morning.

Around 9:52 a.m., Sioux City police were called to the 700 block of 18th Street for a shooting. Once there, officials said they found a juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

The injured person was taken to MercyOne and is receiving treatment for their injuries.

The police said their only person of interest is a black man with dreadlocks. Officials are reminding citizens to report information if they believe it is relevant to this shooting. Tips can be reported at 712-279-6960.