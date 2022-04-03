SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to shots fired Saturday evening.

According to a release, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 1800 block of Jackson Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes, according to the release.

Eyewitnesses identified a man was carrying a black and gray rifle around the time of the incident.

Investigation led to the hose of the man identified as Capri Rogers, 34, of Sioux City, who was seen carrying the rifle described by witnesses. A search through the house resulted in officers finding a revolver and the shotgun.

Officers also found a woman inside the house suffering from multiple serious injuries identified as Rogers’ girlfriend.

Rogers was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Investigation is ongoing.