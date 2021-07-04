SCPD respond to shots fired on W. 7th street Sunday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) are investigating a possible shooting that occurred in Downtown Sioux City.

According to the release, SCPD received a call around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday from Mercy One of two persons entering the hospital with apparent gun shot wounds. Shortly after that, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 7th Street for a “shots fired” call.

Upon arrival, officers were able to find evidence of a shooting had happened in the area and the people who entered the hospital were most likely injured from the incident.

Names are not being released and SCPD is conducting an investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information can call 258-TIPS (8477).