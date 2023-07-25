SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures of 90 degrees and higher are in the forecast in the upcoming days making this week the hottest week of summer so far.

The rising temperatures in Siouxland now present a challenge for anyone outside, as well as inside a vehicle.

Sergeant Thomas Gill of the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that drivers always need to look in the back of their vehicle before walking away from it.

“Once you turn that car off even if it was nice and cool, if it’s 90 degrees outside that temperature is gonna rise very fast,” said Gill, “Within minutes it’s going to 120 inside that car. So, again make sure that you’re always checking that backseat if you have children or if you have pets.”

Sergeant Gill also advised that if you’re going to be out in the heat during the week, make sure you have water and limit your time outside if possible.