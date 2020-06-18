SCPD releases more information into shooting on west side of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has released more information about the shooting that happened on W. 6th Street on Wednesday night.

According to SCPD, on Wednesday at around 6:42 p.m., they responded to a report of a shooting at 1409 W. 6th Street.

Official said when the officers arrived on the scene, they found that two juvenile boys had been hit by gunfire and were taken to local hospitals by friends.

The two victims had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reported that the investigation of the shooting found that a dark-colored vehicle had pulled up to the residence and a male subject got out of the car, ran up to a group of people that were standing at the house, started firing, and then fled the scene.

SCPD mentions that it doesn’t appear to be a random incident.

Officials said the officers investigating the shooting received limited cooperation from the two victims.

Detectives are investigating if there are possible connections of an ongoing feud between the two boys and the male subject.

The victims’ names are not being released due to the fact that they’re juveniles.

Anyone with information that would assist the SCPD in this investigation are encouraged to call them at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

Latest Stories