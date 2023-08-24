SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re in the mood for pork and giving to a good cause, the Sioux City Police Department and Texas Roadhouse will have just what you need.

The Sioux City Police Department will be hosting a benefit for Special Olympics Iowa at Texas Roadhouse on August 31st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant will be serving pulled pork sandwiches plus fries and a drink for a free-will donation.

Officers will be bringing the food and drinks to the tables for the event. The SCPD and Texas Roadhouse have partnered for this event for more than a decade

“Several years now we’ve partnered with Texas Roadhouse and Special Olympics Iowa to do this tip a cop and it’s a great, it’s a great event. We’ll get a lot of people here,” Sergeant Tom Gill with the SCPD said, “I love it, I look forward to it every year. We’ve been doing it the last 10 years, I just love getting out there and helping the community and this is a great way for us to give back.”

All proceeds will go to Special Olympics Iowa.