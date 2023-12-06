SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every year, nearly 1,300 children are killed because of an improperly stored firearm. However, the Sioux City Police Department has a way to prevent a similar tragedy happening here in Siouxland.

The police department has dozens of gun locks and safety kits available at their headquarters at 601 Douglas Street. Project ChildSafe provided the kits to the PD.

Officer Valerie Rose said she hopes Siouxlanders take advantage of the free kits.

“We figured, during this time of year, we may have some new gun owners, as some people may be getting them as presents,” she said. “But obviously, this is available for anybody. These gun locks are cable gun locks and will fit all types of fire-arms, between pistols and long arms.”

Officer Rose said that residents interested in picking up a gun lock should stop by the department’s lobby. Rose also reminded gun owners to store firearms unloaded.