SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has looked into multiple acts of vandalism that happened Friday morning on Pierce Street.

Sergeant Thomas Gill with the SCPD said that multiple businesses had their windows damaged by a BB gun on Pierce Street. The police department investigated the vandalism between 7:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m., but Gill said that the buildings may have been damaged during the overnight hours.

Most of the vandalism occurred between the 900 block and the 1400 block of Pierce Street, according to Gill.

The places the SCPD said were damaged by the BB gunfire include two windows at the Phoenix Apartments at 1001 and 1003 Pierce Street, two windows at an office building at 915 and 921 Pierce Street, a window at Blue Cafe at 1301 Pierce Street, and a window at 508 Pierce Street. Additionally, a window was damaged at a business located at 800 5th Street, the SCPD said.

There are currently no suspects in this case. Gill told KCAU 9 that no cameras caught the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.