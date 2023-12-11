SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested for allegedly robbing two women on Sunday, according to a release by the Sioux City Police Department.

Police say that they were dispatched to the area of 12th and Iowa Street. The two victims said that they were walking with their children, when the alleged suspect, 38-year-old Jorge Garcia-Meija, approached them. He then reportedly showed the women a knife, demanding them to give him their purses.

Garcia-Meija shoved one victim and stabbed the other in the back, resulting in a minor cut, according to the release. He then allegedly escaped the scene with the purses in tow but was found by the police three blocks away.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. The SCPD asks anyone with any additional information to call the department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.