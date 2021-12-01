UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old found safe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department reported that 7-year-old Zane Moor has been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

According to a Facebook post from the SCPD, 7-year-old Zane Moor was reported missing after not returning home from Leeds Elementary school.

Police have checked for Moor at his house and the homes of his friends.

SCPD suggest that Moor may still be in the Leeds area.

Anyone with information on his location, please call (712) 279-6960.